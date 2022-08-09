Sunderland agree to sign exciting EFL youngster, report claims

Pye, 18, made his professional debut last season in the EFL Trophy against Hartlepool. The young defender will be a prospect for the future, but his potential is clear to see with Pye earning his first professional contract in January of this year.

The youngster has admirers. Just last year, Pye’s talent caught the eye of Everton who were monitoring his situation previously. However, despite his potential, Morecambe announced Pye had been transfer listed earlier this summer upon the release of their retained list.

Now, Football Insider are reporting Sunderland have reached an agreement with Derek Adams’ side and Pye could be joining the Championship giants this summer. The teenage prospect would provide cover and competition in Sunderland’s squad in the left-back position especially – An area where Sunderland are thin.

The same report states several Premier League and Championship clubs have been keeping an eye on Pye’s development over the summer.

On the right path…

The move to Wearside would be a big move for Pye’s career and the youngster’s development path could go several ways.

Head coach Alex Neil is not afraid of using youngsters, so a place in the first-team may be up for grabs if Pye proves his worth, but it seems more likely Pye will begin his time at Sunderland either in the U23 squad or on the bench in the Championship.

The Black Cats are once again demonstrating a new transfer policy which focuses heavily on bringing youngsters with potential to the club.

Pye definitely has the ability to succeed on Wearside, but it may take some time for the prospect to adapt to life at the Stadium Of Light, as opposed to the Mazuma Stadium.

Sunderland continue their Championship return this weekend, welcoming QPR to the north east in what will be their toughest outing yet.