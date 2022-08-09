Sheffield Wednesday enter discussions with highly-rated starlet over new contract

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with 17-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles over a professional contract, Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited Charles last summer, adding him to their academy ranks on a free transfer.

The Northern Irish goalkeeper arrived at Hillsborough following the end of his contract with Premier League side Manchester City. He has since spent much of his time training with the Owls’ youth ranks but he has also caught the eyes of first-team coaches.

Charles trained with Wednesday’s senior side in Portugal this summer and looks to have a bright future at Hillsborough ahead of him.

Now, as per a report from Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday are looking to reward his performances and development by protecting his future with the offer of a first professional contract.

Talks are said to be taking place over a deal for the talented shot-stopper, who started for Neil Thompson’s U21s against Swansea City’s second-string side on Monday.

One to watch for the future…

At 17, it seems Charles is on the right path to a future in first-team football.

His release from Manchester City last summer certainly won’t have been part of the plans but it looks as though it could have been a blessing in disguise. The youngster is highly-regarded at Sheffield Wednesday and with U21s appearances already under his belt, it goes to show how much faith the academy have in him.

A professional deal would see the Owls secure the future of one of their top youngsters and would be a big show of faith in Charles’ potential.

It will be hoped a deal can be struck before other clubs start to take notice of his talents.