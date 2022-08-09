Sheffield United midfielder undergoes knee surgery after pre-season issue emerges

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has revealed Ismaila Coulibaly has undergone an operation after ‘feeling something’ in his knee towards the end of pre-season.

Sheffield United midfielder Coulibaly has been back with the Blades this summer after his long-term loan stay with Beerschot was brought to an end ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old has been involved in the club’s pre-season plans in a bid to force his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s thinking. However, he has been absent from both of their Championship games this season.

Now, Heckingbottom’s assistant McCall has shed light on Coulibaly’s absence.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United no.2 stated that while things are largely positive on the injury front, Coulibaly has had to undergo surgery on a knee issue. The Malian midfielder felt ‘something’ in his knee towards the end of pre-season and upon further inspection, it was determined an operation was required.

It remains to be seen when Coulibaly will return, with McCall expressing his disappointment regarding the blow after his hard work in pre-season. He said:

“We’ve had plenty of positive news on the injury front but one downside is that Ismaila needed a knee operation.

“It was a clean-up. He was feeling something in there towards the end (of pre-season) and so it was decided to take a look.

“We’re not sure how long he’ll be out for. It’s a shame for the lad, because he’d been working really hard since coming back in with us. He’ll be out for a bit, we’re not too sure for how long exactly.

“It was the right thing to do though.”

The road to recovery…

It will be hoped that Coulibaly can recover smoothly following his operation, but there’s no doubt that the blow has lessened any momentum built up by the hard work he has put in over the past few months.

If he made a good impression during pre-season though, it may well be kept in mind by Heckingbottom and co moving forward as they look to do what’s best for the midfielder’s development.

Coulibaly has been tipped for a big future before and although his second season with Beerschot wasn’t as successful as his first, he still looks to have a bright future in the game. It remains to be seen if he can maximise his potential with Sheffield United though as his wait for a first competitive Blades appearance goes on.