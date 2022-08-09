Reporter reveals Everton man Broadhead’s next club amid links to Sunderland and Wigan Athletic

Everton’s Nathan Broadhead’s is set to join Wigan Athletic on loan, according to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

Broadhead, 24, spent last season on loan at Sunderland. The Welsh striker scored ten goals in 20 league appearances and the Everton loanee helped guide the Black Cats to promotion. He set League One alight at times and looked like one of the brightest sparks in the third tier.

The Welshman has been linked with a move back to Sunderland throughout this summer and having not featured for Everton during pre-season, a move looked very possible. Broadhead has a year left on his Goodison Park contract and Alex Neil’s side were keen to get a deal over the line.

Now though, it appears Wigan Athletic have won the race for the striker and a move to the Tics on loan looks set to happen soon. Broadhead was offered a new contract by Everton last week, but regardless of whether he signs that new deal or not he looks to be on the move to the Championship.

Suspect you all know this already but Nathan Broadhead is joining Wigan. Will be on loan #SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) August 8, 2022

Cause for concern?

Sunderland would’ve liked to see Broadhead return to the Stadium of Light but Broadhead has to do what’s best for his career and after Sunderland signed his Everton teammate Ellis Simms, game time may have been limited for him.

The former Welsh international has struggled with injuries throughout his career, especially last season when he missed more than 50% of games for the Black Cats. If Leam Richardson can manage to keep him fit then the Tics have a really promising player on their hands and whilst he’s unproven at this level, all the signs point to a successful year ahead for the pacey forward.

Broadhead hasn’t had a pre-season, so he may need easing into games at the Tics, so the sooner a deal is done, the better.

The Tics’ next league outing is this weekend against Bristol City and it’s looking ever more likely a deal could be done before this fixture.