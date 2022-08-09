Reading take versatile talent on trial after summer release

Reading have had a busy transfer window so far, bringing in seven players on permanent deals and a further four players on season-long loans.

All of their permanent signings have arrived for free and now, it is said they are looking to add to that with Mbengue. He is currently a free agent having left French Ligue 1 side Metz last month at the end of his contract, and he is set to partake in a trial ahead of a potential move.

The 20-year-old played 13 times in the Metz first-team last season, starting six of those. He played at both right-back and at centre-back across the campaign but is a defensive midfielder by trade.

A solid addition if a move materialises…

His versatility is a huge plus for Paul Ince’s side. With Mbengue able to play as in midfield or as a right-back or in the heart of defence, this will stand him in good stead in adapting to the Championship and getting regular minutes out on the pitch, if he signs after the trial period.

He brings a certain pedigree with him having played in the top flight in France and will be a solid addition to the Reading ranks.

If he did sign, as a free agent he wouldn’t demand a transfer fee and so could be a shrewd bit of business from the Royals.

After just two games it is hard to say just how Reading’s season may pan out. They have done some good business and if Mbengue impresses and signs this could put them in an even better position for the remainder of the campaign and stand a good chance of improving on last season’s 21st-placed finish.