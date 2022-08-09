Reading man edging closer to exit with Serie B loan switch near

Reading striker George Puscas is set to sign for Italian Serie B side Como on a season-long loan according to Sky Italia (via DigiSport).

Reading allowed Puscas to leave on loan in the latter part of last season, with the 26-year-old sealing a loan switch to Pisa S.C. in Serie B.

He impressed in his short spell, scoring eight goals and registering an assist in just 18 games.

Given his impressive goalscoring form in the Italian second division, it is no surprise several clubs are keen to bring the Romania international back to Serie B this summer.

Along with Como, both Cagliari and Parma have expressed an interest, although it is Como where Puscas looks increasingly likely to be playing his football next season.

The deal will also include an option to make the move permanent.

His time at Reading looks to be coming to a close, especially considering his tally last season of one goal in 24 appearances for the Royals. Journalist Courtney Friday previously expressed that the forward is not part of manager Paul Ince’s plans and all parties are happy for him to depart.

A move that makes sense…

It seems as though this is a move that makes sense for all, with Puscas’ future seemingly lying elsewhere.

Although he is set to sign on an initial loan deal it would not be a surprise to see the Romanian sign on a permanent deal if the temporary spell goes smoothly.

Yakou Meite led the line in Reading’s season-opener, with Shane Long taking the reins in their second outing at the weekend. Puscas’ departure means this will free up space on the wage bill and could allow Ince to bring in more players to add to their ranks, one of which could potentially be another striker to compete with the aforementioned duo.

The Como-bound forward has 20 goals and five assists in 62 starts for Reading and could’ve been a valuable option for Ince this season in the hopes of improving on last year’s disappointing 21st-placed finish. But with both Puscas and the manager favouring a departure, it will certainly benefit all parties involved.