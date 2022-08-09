Reading handed welcome selection boost regarding summer signing

Reading have new arrival Mamadou Loum available to face Stevenage in the Carabao Cup this evening after he was successfully granted his work visa, according to Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low.

Reading signed Loum on a season-long loan deal from Porto at the end of last month, but have been unable to call upon the Senegal international due to delays with his work visa.

According to Low, the 25-year-old has been granted his visa and so is now eligible to make his debut for the Royals and is in line to face Stevenage in the Carabao Cup this evening.

A little bit of positive news for #readingfc – Mamadou Loum has got his visa so is eligible to make debut tomorrow night v Stevenage. Meanwhile, on Naby Sarr, I’ve been told club are ‘very hopeful’ the deal will be approved by the weekend but I know we’ve heard that before, so 🤞 — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) August 8, 2022

Manager Paul Ince has opted for two other new loan signings in central midfield in Reading’s first two games of the season so far.

Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick and Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah have occupied the middle of the pitch in their clashes with Blackpool and Cardiff City.

A huge boost for Reading…

Loum’s introduction now gives Ince a new option in midfield and he will want to get him integrated into the first-team fold as quickly as possible. With him eligible to make his debut in the cup against Stevenage tonight, it is likely he will feature.

His signing is a huge coup for the Royals given his experience having played in the top flight in Portugal and even having featured in both the Champions League and the Europa League in his time at Porto. It will be hoped he can have a significant influence on proceedings at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and he will hope to be given an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

The cup fixture also gives Ince a chance to rest players and so this will benefit the Royals ahead of their Championship clash with newly-promoted Rotherham United this weekend. If Loum impresses tonight he could force his way into the manager’s plans for Saturday if he isn’t already.