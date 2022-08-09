Millwall making surprise move for Blackpool man, report claims

Lavery, 23, spent last season featuring heavily in the Championship. The Northern Ireland international scored eight Championship goals in 37 games for the Seasiders in his first year at the club. Lavery joined Blackpool from Northern Ireland’s Linfield where he racked up 37 goals and eight assists in 67 games.

It has been reported as early as last week that manager Michael Appleton could sanction a loan move away this summer for Lavery. Lavery picked up some criticism for his performances last season as his scoring form did dry up, but for his first year at Bloomfield Road he put in a promising shift.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting Gary Rowett’s Millwall are closing in on a deal for Lavery and the Northern Irish man could be swapping Bloomfield Road for The Den this summer. The report states Rowett has made Lavery a top target and the Millwall manager wants Lavery to fill the Jed Wallace-shaped gap in their squad since he left for West Brom.

A big loss, or a blessing in disguise?

Lavery leaving Blackpool would weaken their squad and despite the arrival of Theo Corbeanu, Appleton could’ve still done with Lavery in his ranks.

The former Everton striker has made two Championship appearances off the bench so far this season and a move to Millwall could allow him to reignite his season and hit the ground running. Lavery is, without doubt, a prolific goalscorer who could set the league on fire if played in the right system.

It sounds as if Rowett will be tasked with getting the most out of Lavery in this upcoming campaign as his side try and push inside the top-six of the Championship.

Millwall have had a decent start to proceedings and their next league outing is against Coventry City this Saturday. The sooner the deal for Lavery is confirmed the better so the 23-year-old can begin to settle into his new surroundings before helping fire Rowett’s side up the Championship ladder.