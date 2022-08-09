Millwall could face Championship competition in pursuit of 23-year-old star

Millwall are not the only Championship side to have shown an interest in Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery, the Blackpool Gazette has said.

Blackpool forward Lavery looks to have fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road after Michael Appleton’s arrival.

The Northern Irishman managed a respectable 10 goals and one assist in 40 games across his first season in senior English football. However, he struggled to get back to his best after a spell out injured and has only played 27 minutes of Championship football this season.

It seems the door is open for him to make an exit from the Tangerines this summer, with Football Insider claiming Millwall are looking to secure a surprise deal.

However, it has now been added by the Blackpool Gazette that the Lions are not the only Championship side to have ‘taken an interest’ in Lavery’s situation in Lancashire.

A shrewd move to make?

Lavery struggled over the second half of last season, but his form in the early days of his time with Blackpool is a sign that he has what it takes to be a useful player at this level.

Be it on a loan or permanent deal, the Northern Irishman could be a worthwhile addition to add some depth to a Championship attack.

If it ends up being on a temporary basis, the Tangerines will be hoping Lavery can return to them ready to stake a claim for a starting spot once again. A permanent deal could be a risk given his potential, but it could be a good chance to make a profit on a player they played nothing for only last summer.