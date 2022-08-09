Middlesbrough plotting surprise move for West Brom man with talks expected to advance this week

Middlesbrough are looking into a surprise loan move for West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt, reports Daily Mail.

Mowatt, 27, only joined West Brom last summer. The former Barnsley man linked up with Valerien Ismael at The Hawthorns but would endure a mixed first season with the Baggies, scoring four goals and assisting twice in 34 league outings.

Now though, Daily Mail are reporting that Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder wants to sign Mowatt on loan after seeing midfield creator Marcus Tavernier recently seal a move to Bournemouth.

Daily Mail’s report goes on to mention that Middlesbrough ‘have asked to take Mowatt on loan and talks are expected to advance this week’.

Mowatt joined Barnsley from Leeds United in 2017 and went on to become a huge fan favourite with the Tykes, featuring 156 times in all competitions for the club and scoring 20 goals.

He struggled for form at West Brom last time round though, and after seeing Steve Bruce add John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu to his midfield ranks this summer, it’s limited Mowatt to just a handful of minutes in the Championship so far this season.

A potentially quality signing…

Middlesbrough need a creative spark in midfield now that Tavernier has gone. Wilder’s side have struggled in their opening two games of the season but someone with Mowatt’s experience and quality in the middle of the park could be ideal.

Although he struggled with West Brom, Mowatt remains a proven Championship player and he’ll surely be weighing up his future after seeing himself fall down the pecking order this summer.

If Boro can get a loan deal across the line then it will be a huge coup for the club, but whether the Baggies would sanction his loan exit remains to be seen.