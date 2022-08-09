Michael Beale reveals transfer stance regarding QPR prodigy

Speaking to West London Sport, QPR manager Michael Beale has revealed that goalkeeper Joe Walsh will remain at the club this summer.

Walsh, 20, spent last season in QPR’s academy sides. The young shot-stopper joined Loftus Road from Gillingham back in 2021 and he’s still waiting on the chance to make his senior debut for the club.

It was reported last month that Walsh had loan offers to leave QPR and earn more regular, consistent game time, but these deals didn’t come to fruition.

Now though, Beale has revealed due to the injury to senior goalkeeper Jordan Archer, Walsh has risen in the pecking order and that means a move away this summer can be ruled out for the time being, he said:

“Jordan Archer is still on the way back from the shoulder injury that he got in the cup last year, so Joe’s actually number two at the moment, so he’ll be staying.”

Seny Dieng is currently the man between the sticks for QPR, though Walsh will be hoping to push the Senegal international while he remains as number two.

A step in the right direction…

Even if Walsh doesn’t manage to feature for QPR during Archer’s spell out, the position on the bench will boost not only his confidence but his experience of the first-team dressing room and that will only help him when he’s called upon in the future.

The 20-year-old is still very raw to senior football and he still has work to do to break into the starting XI, but cup competitions could provide a great opportunity for Beale to cast his eyes over Walsh in competitive senior action.

QPR travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup and this cup outing gives Beale a team-selection conundrum. The new manager could either stick with Dieng to keep his momentum going, or he could opt with Walsh and give him some valuable experience against a strong League One side.

It’ll be interesting to see which way Beale goes but regardless, the future for Walsh at QPR looks promising.