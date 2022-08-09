Manchester United considering move for player who Romano says Liverpool have a long-term interest in

Manchester United are considering a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, claims a report from 90min.

Sarr, 24, continues to attract Premier League suitors as the 2022/23 campaigns gets underway.

The Senegalese has been linked with a number of clubs since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, with West Ham having been heavily mentioned.

A recent report from Fabrizio Romano though revealed that Liverpool have retained a long-term interest in Sarr, but that the Reds aren’t actively pursuing the Hornets man right now.

Now though, Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United are said to be considering a summer swoop for Sarr after dropping their interest in Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic.

Reports this summer have suggested that Watford would be willing to accept an offer of close to £30million for Sarr, who has two more years left on his current contract at Vicarage Road.

Sarr has started both of Watford’s opening Championship games this season, grabbing an assist in the first and scoring from the half-way line in the second v West Brom last night.

United in the clear?

West Ham looked to be invested in Sarr at one point this summer, but they’ve since signed the likes of Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

And Liverpool have retained an interest, but they’re not actively pursuing a deal for Sarr, and so that could leave Manchester United in the clear if they do decide to pursue Sarr.

The Watford man is certainly showcasing his qualities in the Championship so far this season. He’s been in fine form in the opening two fixtures and if this form continues throughout this month, then he’ll surely attract more teams before the window slams shut.

A move to Old Trafford would be a really exciting opportunity for him, but expect United to have plenty of players on their radar as we near the September 1st transfer deadline.

Watford return to action v Burnley on Friday night.