League One star catches Chelsea’s attention during scouting trip

Chelsea have their eye on Peterborough United starlet Ronnie Edwards after he impressed during the Premier League club’s trip to watch loanee Lucas Bergstrom, Barry Fry has revealed.

Peterborough United’s move for Edwards in the summer of 2020 has proven to be another masterstroke by the club’s recruitment team.

The centre-back has become a first-team regular at London Road, impressing despite the Posh’s relegation from the Championship last season. He was a key player in England U19’s EURO Championship winning side earlier this summer and has already drawn plenty of interest from top clubs.

Now, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh director of football Fry has revealed Chelsea are the latest to hold conversations over Edwards.

Fry revealed that Chelsea representatives came to watch over young loanee Bergstrom in action for the club, but it was Edwards who ended up making a lasting impression. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve had conversations with people at Chelsea who are in the know and who would be involved in any decision-making.

“They came to watch Lucas, but they were taken by Ronnie.

“They haven’t made a bid yet, but there are three weeks until the transfer window closes. They certainly like him.”

It is added that Posh are insistent on Edwards being loaned back to them for the season if any deal over a summer exit materialises.

Destined for the top…

Edwards has been putting in performances beyond his years for the best part of a full season now.

His composure on the ball and ability to read the game sees him stand out among other centre-backs his age, despite being shorter than the average central defender. He can play in both a back three and a four and, without a doubt, he’s got a career at the top of the game ahead of him.

For now though, Posh should be determined to hold onto him. He could be a key part of a promotion-winning season at London Road.

If an exit materialises, bringing him back on loan is a must, and if not, unless the money is seriously big, it might not be worth letting him go just yet.