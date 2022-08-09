League One club agree permanent swoop for Southampton talent

Southampton youngster Will Ferry has agreed a permanent move to League One side Cheltenham Town, Gloucestershire Live has reported.

Cheltenham Town have made a number of additions so far this summer as part of Wade Elliott’s revamp of the League One side.

Shaun MacDonald, Luke Southwood, Caleb Taylor, Tom Bradbury, Ryan Jackson, James Taylor, Taylor Perry, Daniel Adshead and Dan N’Lundulu have all made their way to the Robins, who have fallen to back-to-back defeats in their opening two games.

Now though, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live, another new signing is on the cards.

It is said that a deal has been struck to sign Southampton’s left-sided youngster Ferry, who is in the final 12 months of his deal at St. Mary’s.

The swoop will be a permanent one for the Bury-born talent, further bolstering Elliott’s options on the left.

Ferry mainly operates as a wing-back, though he can play as a full-back if needs be and has filled in on the opposite side at times.

Competition for a starting spot…

Elliott has a good amount of options on the left-hand side, and the addition of Republic of Ireland U21 international Ferry will only further strengthen his ranks.

Lewis Freestone, Ben Williams and Reece Hutchinson are all also options on the left, though former Peterborough United youngster Freestone has found much of his game time with Cheltenham Town as a centre-back.

As said before, Ferry is an option on the right too, so it will be interesting to see if Elliott views him as a potential alternative to the earlier mentioned summer signing Jackson as well.