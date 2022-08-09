Latest Sheffield United news: Everton still keen on Blades man, Euro club want Berge + more

Sheffield United claimed their first win of the 2022/23 season v Millwall last weekend.

It was a win that settled any fears of a difficult season for Sheffield United fans – for the time being at least.

The Blades’ summer transfer window has been typically slow at times but Paul Heckingbottom has, on the whole, made some good additions to his side.

One player who yet be leaving though is Sander Berge.

Reports coming out of Europe claim that Belgian side Club Brugge are ready to smash their transfer record to bring in Berge this summer.

It comes after Berge put in a solid display v Millwall at Bramall Lane, scoring the second goal to ensure the home win for the Blades.

Heckingbottom said of Berge after that performance:

“Sander was excellent and, if he performs like that every time, someone will pay millions for him – the value will either be too good to turn down or it hits a release clause.”

Berge has a £35million release clause. He played an important role in Sheffield United’s last season, scoring six and assisting four across the campaign to help his side achieve a top-six finish.

Elsewhere, Heckingbottom has revealed that he wanted to sign a new wing-back this summer, but that he won’t be able to as it stands.

He told The Star recently:

“Ideally, I’d love to bring a wing-back in. Resources wise, we can’t do it.”

Lastly, reports claim that Everton remain keen on Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison was linked with a move to Everton last summer following his impressive cameo at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

He looks to be in Heckingbottom’s plans for this season though after featuring in both of Sheffield United’s opening Championship fixtures.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.