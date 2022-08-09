Latest Millwall news: Lions linked with Blackpool man, first-team player signs new contract + more

Millwall suffered defeat at Sheffield United in the Championship last weekend, with Gary Rowett bemoaning his injury situation.

Millwall were without the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming when they travelled to Sheffield United last weekend, with George Honeyman missing through suspension.

The 2-0 defeat highlighted a lack of squad depth for Rowett, who revealed after the game that he’s working on some new deals before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

“We want to try and strengthen the squad further,” Rowett told News At Den.

“Like we said before, what we can’t do with a squad of probably 22 or 23 players is to have four or five key ones out at one time, especially when they’re all forward options.

“We won’t speed it up. We’re already looking for players and we’re in talks to see if we can strengthen the squad further.”

And one player who Rowett might be referring to is Shayne Lavery.

Reports this morning first revealed that Millwall were in advanced talks to sign the Northern Irishman from Blackpool, who’s fallen out of favour under new manager Michael Appleton.

Soon after, Blackpool Gazette revealed that Millwall weren’t the only Championship side keen on Lavery, before later revealing that Blackpool had rejected a bid from an unnamed side for Lavery.

Lavery scored eight goals for Blackpool in the Championship last time round, but hasn’t started a game for the Seasiders so far this season.

Lastly, Millwall announced yesterday that 20-year-old Tyler Burey has signed a new long-term contract with the Lions – the Englishman featured 15 times in the Championship last season, scoring twice.

Millwall looked really strong in their opening day victory over Stoke City but that defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday has exposed a few issues for Rowett to work on this month.

Up next for Millwall is a home game v Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.