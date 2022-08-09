Latest Middlesbrough news: Wilder wants West Brom man, 2021 signing eyed by European club + more

Middlesbrough have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 season, having claimed just one point from their opening two games.

Middlesbrough host Barnsley in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, in what might be a welcome break from the early stresses of the Championship.

Chris Wilder’s side have started slowly, and things only look set to get tougher with league fixtures against Sheffield United and Stoke City coming up.

But Boro could make a timely addition to their midfield with reports linking West Brom’s Alex Mowatt with a move to the Riverside.

Daily Mail say that Middlesbrough want to take the Baggies midfielder on loan for the season, after seeing Marcus Tavernier seal his move to Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, a report on Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (08.08.22, 13:13) revealed that Turkish top flight team Konyaspor have tabled an offer for out-of-favour Boro attacker Uche Ikpeazu.

The Ugandan was signed by Neil Warnock last summer but has never been favoured under Chris Wilder, having spent time on loan with Cardiff City last season.

But one striker who doesn’t look as though he’s on the move this summer is Chuba Akpom.

The 26-year-old has come back into contention after spending time on loan with PAOK last season. When asked what the future holds for Akpom, Wilder said after the defeat v QPR last weekend:

“He’s part of the group so as far as I am concerned, he is part of the group until I am told otherwise.”

Lastly, Wilder recently revealed that Josh Coburn will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Middlesbrough’s game v Barnsley kicks off at 7:45pm tonight, with their next Championship clash at home to Sheffield United on Sunday getting underway at 2pm.