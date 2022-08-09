Latest Blackpool news: Rotherham United favourite linked, Championship clubs keen on 23-year-old + more

Blackpool have made a steady start to the 2022/23 Championship season, having claimed three points from their opening two games.

Those three points came from their opening day win over Reading, with the Seasiders losing away at Stoke City in their next outing.

It leaves Michael Appleton’s side in 13th place of the table ahead of their home game v Barrow in the Carabao Cup tonight, with Blackpool having been involved in a lot of headlines recently.

The biggest of those headlines has linked Blackpool with a move for Rotherham United midfielder Daniel Barlaser.

Barlaser, 25, scored nine and assisted seven in 44 League One appearances for the Millers last season, and reports now say that Blackpool are weighing up a move for the Englishman.

Elsewhere, one player who’s being linked with a move away from Blackpool is Shayne Lavery.

The Northern Irishman has fallen out of favour this season, despite netting eight times in the Championship last season.

Reports say that Millwall are keen on the 23-year-old. But separate reports also say that Millwall aren’t alone in their pursuit of Lavery, with other Championship clubs monitoring his situation at Bloomfield Road.

Lastly, defender James Husband has revealed that he’s ‘ahead of schedule’ with his return from injury.

He recently told Tangerine TV (via Blackpool Gazette):

“It’s going very well… I need a few weeks to get up to speed but it’s progressing nicely.