Key Bristol City figure reveals ‘timely’ transfer interest in Robins aces

Bristol City’s CEO Richard Gould revealed some of the club’s players are attracting ‘timely’ interest from other clubs.

The Robins have been unlucky at the start of this season. Their defeat on the opening day against Hull City was unfortunate and their narrow defeat last weekend to Sunderland could’ve easily gone either way, but as the old saying goes, sometimes you have to make your own luck.

Nigel Pearson is an experienced boss at this level and he knows what it takes to succeed, but at the moment and at the back-end of last season, things just haven’t been working out for Bristol City and when this is the case, the solution is quite a common one – Delving into the transfer market.

Bristol City have strengthened this summer, but the club are having to be shrewd in their search for new additions.

Just last week, Pearson suggested his side may need to trade to succeed, and now club CEO Gould has told fans an active few weeks may lie ahead for the club’s recruitment team.

Speaking on the 3 Peaps in a Podcast (quotes via Bristol Live), he said:

“We have got interest in some of our players, some of which it might be timely for them to move on and for others that we want to protect. Having our key assets at the end of this window is going to be a positive but it’s a balancing act.”

He then went on to add:

“We do look at loan options.

“We also have to look at the value of them and cost of them. Also, the clubs, when players are looking to go out on loan and clubs are looking to place them, they want to know that they’re going to get games. That’s what they’re after.”

Filling the gaps…

Bristol City have an exciting squad with a lot of capability, but there is definitely room for improvement.

Additions Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson are impressive bits of business, but departures for the likes of Kasey Palmer, Callum O’Dowda and more means some more depth wouldn’t go amiss in key roles.

The Robins must pick their targets carefully to avoid making the same mistakes of the past and their new arrivals must be able to hit the ground running in the Championship, before Pearson’s side fall any further.

Bristol City return to league action this weekend against Wigan Athletic with both teams in search of their first win of the new campaign.