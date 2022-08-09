Ipswich Town set to sign Blackpool favourite, report reveals

Blackpool centre-back Richard Keogh is ‘set to join’ Ipswich Town, reports The Gazette.

Keogh, 35, only joined Blackpool last summer. The Irishman featured 29 times in the Championship and quickly became a favoured name among fans for his commanding performances in defence.

He’s missed his side’s opening two Championship fixtures with a groin injury, but now The Gazette are reporting that Keogh is set to sign for Ipswich Town in League One.

The Gazette’s report states that Blackpool have ‘already knocked back two bids’ for Keogh this summer, but that the veteran defender is ‘keen to make the move to Portman Road to be closer to his family’.

It’s also reported that Ipswich have offered Keogh a two-year deal.

The Harlow-born Keogh has racked up close to 700 career appearances so far, having represented the likes of Coventry City, Derby County, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and more during his career.

It was with the Rams though where Keogh made his name, making 356 total appearances during an eight-season stint with the club.

A good signing for Ipswich?

Ipswich Town have made a strong start to the new season, claiming four points from their opening two games.

Kieran McKenna has some good central defenders at his disposal in the likes of Cameron Burgess, Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson, but Keogh will bring a huge amount of experience and leadership to the back-line.

That experience will be key in Ipswich’s bid for promotion this season. Whether or not Keogh will be a regular feature remains to be seen, but he’s certainly a strong addition and he managed to impress in the Championship last season, so he’s certainly still got some ability.

Ipswich Town return to action v Colchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight, with a home game v MK Dons in League One coming up this weekend.