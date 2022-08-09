Hull City plotting move for Watford man, report claims

Ngakia, 21, joined Watford in 2020 from West Ham. The Congolese defender featured 25 times for Watford during their 2020/21 promotion-winning Championship campaign, and 16 times in the Premier League last season.

But Ngakia looks to have fallen out of favour under new Watford boss Rob Edwards, having been left out of the side that faced West Brom last night.

And now, Football Insider report that Hull City are lining up a bid for Ngakia, with Tigers boss Shota Arveladze keen to add a right-back to his ranks this month.

Hull City have made some strong-looking signings this summer, bringing in names like Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik for transfer fees, whilst signings the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Tobias Figueiredo and more on free transfers.

Owner Acun Ilicali is certainly putting his money where his mouth is and now he could finance a move for Ngakia, who showed a lot of promise in the Premier League last season but looks to be well down in the pecking order this time round.

Will Watford let Ngakia leave?

Edwards likes to play with wing-backs rather than full-backs, and Hassane Kamara looks to have the right wing-back position locked down.

Last month as well, The Athletic revealed that Kamara will be staying with Watford despite last season’s relegation, so that could further push Ngakia towards the exit door at Vicarage Road.

The youngster is under contract until 2024 and so Watford could command a decent fee for Ngakia, and knowing that Hull City are spending money this summer, the Hornets could bump that price up a little too.

He’d certainly be an exciting signing for Hull City in what;s been an exciting summer so far, with the Tigers sat in 5th after the opening two games of the season.

Next up for them is a Carabao Cup clash at Bradford City tonight, whilst Watford host Burnley in the Championship on Friday.