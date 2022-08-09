Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are keen on Watford star but Reds aren’t actively pursuing a deal at this time

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr in his most recent Daily Briefing.

Sarr, 24, has been at the Hornets since 2019. The Senegalese winger has registered 94 appearances for Watford, scoring 25 goals and assisting 19 – he’s scored one and assisted one in two Championship appearances for Watford so far this season.

Since Watford’s relegation last season, Sarr has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with West Ham United holding the most recent interest. According to TalkSport reporter Alex Crook, the Hammers’ move for Sarr is thought to come down to the price tag which is currently at around £30million.

Now though, Romano is reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been interested in Sarr for some time, but despite the long-term interest, they aren’t currently pursuing a deal. This could leave the door open for someone like West Ham to steal Sarr, but in the transfer window anything can happen.

Sarr has provided for Watford in some big games, but he has never hit the heights his potential and ability would allow him to.

A move to Anfield would almost certainly give him that platform on the big stage and since the departure of Sadio Mane, a player like Sarr might be in-demand at Liverpool.

David Moyes’ Hammers are looking to push towards European football once again this season and Sarr could help them over that line, but with interest from Liverpool, prying Sarr away from Watford could prove more difficult than ever.

At the moment, Sarr is still providing for Watford in the Championship and just last night the winger scored what could easily be goal of the season. No-one can doubt his professionalism, and it’ll be interesting to see how this one develops.