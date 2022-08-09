Club end pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man amid Owls’ transfer fee demands

Sheffield Wednesday forward Sylla Sow is no longer a target for Dutch side De Graafschap, a report from The Netherlands has said.

Sheffield Wednesday man Sow arrived at Hillsborough last summer, signing from RKC Waalwijk on a free transfer.

The Dutchman has struggled to make an impact in Yorkshire though. The versatile attacker managed four goals in 19 outings for the Owls across all competitions and looks to have fallen further down the pecking order having failed to make a matchday squad so far this season.

Speculation has been rife over the 26-year-old’s future, with De Graafschap showing an interest in bringing Sow back to Holland.

However, a new report from De Gelderlander has said that the club have now decided to turn their attentions elsewhere and end their pursuit of the Sheffield Wednesday attacker.

It is said that the Dutch side were hoping to strike a free transfer deal for Sow, though the Owls were demanding a transfer fee.

The right time for a move away?

Sow is said to have a year remaining on his Sheffield Wednesday contract, so the club are well within their rights to demand a transfer fee.

It is still the right time for the Dutchman to look at a move away though. He seemingly doesn’t figure in Darren Moore’s plans moving forward and a year spent watching on from the stands won’t do him any good. A summer move could free him to play regularly elsewhere, so it makes sense for all the relevant parties to work towards an exit before the window slams shut.

De Graafschap look as though they won’t be the ones to offer Sow a fresh start after his Yorkshire stint though, with the club reportedly ending their chase.