Charlton Athletic frontrunners to secure deal for highly-rated 19-year-old

Charlton Athletic are the leaders in the race to sign Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Charlton Athletic have added six new faces to their ranks so far this summer as Ben Garner makes his mark on proceedings at The Valley.

Jojo Wollacott, Eoghan O’Connell, Steven Sessegnon, Mandela Egbo, Conor McGrandles and Jack Payne have all made their way to South London. However, of those six, attacking midfielder Payne is the most forward-thinking.

There have been calls from supporters for the Addicks to bolster their attacking options, with Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi among those linked with a move to Charlton Athletic this summer.

Now, an update from The Sun reporter Nixon has stated that the League One side are ‘winning’ the race for his signature.

The Addicks are hoping to secure a loan deal for the highly-rated 19-year-old this summer following his exploits in Palace’s U23s side last season. He managed 19 goals and six assists in 29 games across all competitions last season and picked up an assist for Jean-Phillipe Mateta against Brighton’s youngsters on Monday.

Rak-Sakyi’s record for Palace’s U23s shows he’s been a cut above those at that level, so a loan move to the EFL could be the best next step.

The Eagles will obviously be wary of the importance of this season in his development but the exciting winger could prove to be a great addition for Charlton Athletic. He would face competition from the likes of Charlie Kirk, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Dialland Jaiyesimi for a starting role, something that could only help him kick on further.

It seems first-team football would be best for Rak-Sakyi, but it remains to be seen if he winds up at Charlton Athletic before the window closes at the start of next month.