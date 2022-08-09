Callum O’Hare latest: Burnley end pursuit of Coventry City man after extent of injury is revealed

Burnley have ‘pulled the plug’ on a deal for Coventry City midfield Callum O’Hare, with the Englishman now facing two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The update comes from Football Insider. Burnley have been chasing a deal for O’Hare throughout this summer but have seen multiple bids knocked back for the 24-year-old.

O’Hare missed Coventry City’s opening Championship game of the season through injury. Sky Blues boss Mark Robins gave a cautious update on the midfielder last week, saying that he still wasn’t quite ready, but now Football Insider has revealed that new scans on O’Hare’s injury have ruled him out for ‘up to two months’.

And that is what’s caused Burnley to end their pursuit of O’Hare and instead pursue other targets.

O’Hare’s injury will come as a huge blow to Coventry City, who drew in their opening Championship game of the season v Sunderland.

The Sky Blues return to action against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, before travelling to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Burnley to go back in January?

Burnley obviously like O’Hare. The fact that the Clarets are ending their pursuit of him solely because of his injury is gutting for both the club and the player, as a move to Turf Moor would’ve been an exciting one for O’Hare.

If he goes on to spend the next two months on the sidelines then he’ll return in October, and he’ll have two months of getting back up to speed before the January transfer window opens.

For Coventry City, O’Hare’s injury could see him remain at the club for this season as Burnley will probably do the bulk of their season spending this summer, and O’Hare will perhaps take a month or so to get back up to full speed.

His injury is obviously a blow for Coventry City, but it could yet be a bit of a blessing in disguise, especially if O’Hare can return to action earlier than expected.