Burnley set to make renewed effort to sign 24-year-old after player reportedly turned down initial offer

Reports coming out of Europe claim that Burnley are set to make another move for Sporting CP attacker Jovane Cabral.

Cabral, 24, has recently been linked with a move to Burnley.

The Cape Verde international has fallen out of favour with the Portuguese club, having spent time on loan with Lazio last season.

Burnley are said to be keen on Cabral, and new reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) say that Burnley are set to make renewed effort to sign the wide-man.

Sport Witness relay from A Bola’s report that Burnley made an offer of €4million for Cabral, with a €1million bonus should the Clarets secure promotion this season.

Sporting are then said to have accepted the offer, but Cabral turned down the chance to join Burnley as he doesn’t want to play in the second tier of English football.

But Burnley are said to be preparing an improved offer for Cabral in a bid to bring him to Turf Moor.

Should Burnley continue their pursuit of Cabral?

If the above reports are to be believed, then Burnley should perhaps pursue other targets.

Vincent Kompany has worked hard to out together a talented and hungry playing squad for this upcoming Championship season and he’ll surely want players who really want to be at Turf Moor.

If Cabral has turned down Burnley’s initial offer because he doesn’t want to play in the Championship, then surely the Clarets won’t want to waste their time on players who won’t jump at the chance to play for the club.

That being said, Cabral is obviously a talented player and he’d be a great signing for any Championship club – if the money is right.

Burnley return to action v Watford on Friday night.