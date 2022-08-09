Burnley leading race for Ligue 1 winger amid rival interest from Besiktas, Olympiacos

Burnley are leading the race to sign Konrad de la Fuente from Marseille, according to Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos.

De la Fuente, 21, has been with Marseille since last summer. The American winger played in 23 games, scoring once and assisting three across the 2021/22 season. De la Fuente joined the French giants from Barcelona’s academy squads, where he racked up 45 appearances, scoring 13 and assisting seven.

The 21-year-old has experience at the top level in both France and Spain, registering appearances in the Europa League and Champions League.

Now though, according to Sportime reporter Chorianopoulos, Burnley are favourites in the race to sign the American youngster, but they aren’t without competition.

Turkish giants Beskitas and Greek powerhouse Olympiacos are also interested in a deal for de la Fuente and that may make Vincent Kompany’s job a little harder this summer.

The ideal replacement?

Burnley lost their star man Maxwel Cornet to West Ham United last week.

De la Fuente isn’t registering the same amount of goal contributions as Cornet was, but he is very much his junior and the early signs are promising for the Florida-born attacker. At his age, every player needs consistent game time to develop and he hasn’t had that with Marseille, completing only one full 90 in his 22 outings for the club.

Kompany’s side are hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League which could tempt the American, but his options in Turkey and Greece could offer football at a European level soon.

The project at Burnley does look promising and the future appears bright, but it remains to be seen if they can attract a promising prospect like de la Fuente ahead of some top teams.