Burnley fail with seven-figure bid for Cardiff City ace

Burnley have made 11 signings so far this summer under the guidance of new manager Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian isn’t done yet as he continues to attempt to bolster his squad in the hopes of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One position they are desperately looking to strengthen is at the top end of the pitch, with Ashley Barnes and youngster Dara Costelloe leading the line in the first two games of the campaign so far.

They have identified Davies as a transfer target and have placed a £2.5million bid for the Cardiff City striker. However, this has ultimately been rejected outright by the Bluebirds, who are holding out for a larger fee.

The 20-year-old has been impressive in his outings so far, playing 30 times, scoring three times and assisting a further three. He is a Wales U21 international and is contracted at Cardiff City until 2025, so there’s no pressure for the Bluebirds to cash in just yet.

A strong addition for Burnley if they can seal the deal…

Burnley would be getting a player who could provide both short-term and long-term results if they could secure a move for Davies.

He would come in to challenge for a place up front immediately, but could also be a regular fixture in the first-team over the next few years given his age and potential.

Barnes and Costelloe will still compete for a starting berth but don’t have much competition as things stand. The addition of Davies would bolster Burnley’s options significantly and stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

However, Cardiff City will not want to lose the youngster on the cheap and are right to hang on for a higher offer.