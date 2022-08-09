Burnley eyeing defender who was released by Premier League club this summer

Burnley are said to be keeping an eye on young defender Sebastian Kristensen, fielding the ex-Everton talent in a Professional Development League clash with Charlton Athletic.

Burnley have enjoyed a successful summer to date, bringing in a number of eye-catching players to account for some key departures.

There’s been a much-needed change in direction when it comes to recruitment. Individuals with higher ceilings have made their way through the doors at Turf Moor and the hope will be that this can continue moving forward.

Now, as per Lancs Live, the Clarets are taking a look at another youthful addition.

It is said that Danish defender Kristensen, who was let go by Everton earlier this summer, featured for Burnley’s youngsters in a Professional Development League tie with Charlton Athletic. The U21s fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the young Addicks though as they got their season underway, with Lewis Richardson scoring Burnley’s only goal of the game.

More on Kristensen…

Kristensen is a 19-year-old Danish centre-back standing at a hefty 193cm tall.

He started out his youth career with Lyngby BK before earning a move to Everton’s academy in the summer of 2019. From there he found most of his action with the U18s, notching up 22 appearances for the side while also playing twice for the U23s.

Now though, he is on the search for a new club, and Burnley could offer him a route back into the game.

Vincent Kompany has shown an interest in working with young players since his arrival and his experience in the game as a world-class centre-back will surely give youngsters like Kristensen a reason to be excited about the chance to join Burnley.