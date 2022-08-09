Blackpool considering move for Rotherham United man, report claims

Blackpool are considering a move for Rotherham United man Daniel Barlaser, reports claim.

Barlaser, 25, is one of Paul Warne’s star players. The central midfielder featured 44 times in League One last season, scoring ten and assisting a further six as Rotherham United earned promotion to the Championship. The Gateshead-born man has had Championship experience before with Rotherham United, playing 33 times and contributing to seven goals during the 2020/21 season.

Throughout this summer, Barlaser has said he has no plans to leave the AESSEAL New York Stadium and the Millers have already knocked back a bid for their central star this summer.

Now though, Barlaser is subject to interest from Michael Appleton’s Blackpool in a move which could see him move to Bloomfield Road before deadline day in a few weeks. The same report suggests the interest is due to the Seasiders missing out on target Cameron Brannagan earlier this summer.

A huge blow, but a keen addition…

Appleton has began life at Blackpool in a decent fashion. They’ve won one of their opening two games and they currently sit mid-table in the second tier.

The Seasiders have had a good window so far, bringing in talent like Charlie Patino from Arsenal, and the addition of Barlaser would be another huge coup for the Tangerines.

Blackpool will be expected to survive this season and retain their Championship status and bringing in Barlaser would certainly boost their odds. The Englishman’s contract expires next summer meaning Warne may struggle to keep Barlaser at the club which leaves him with one of two options.

He can either cash in on the midfielder this summer, or risk keeping him at the club to sign a new deal with the potential of him leaving on a free. One thing’s for sure, if Barlaser leaves this summer, Rotherham United will need to try and fill that gap in their squad and with just a few weeks of the window left, time is running out.