Blackpool boss singles out what his side must do to ‘compete with the big boys’ this season

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has told the Blackpool Gazette that he must utilise the loan market if they are to ‘compete with the big boys’ in the Championship this season.

Blackpool have already brought in four loanees so far this summer, with the quartet all arriving from Premier League clubs.

Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini, Liverpool’s Rhys Williams, Theo Corbeanu of Wolves and most recently Arsenal’s Charlie Patino have signed for the season. But Appleton is not done there and wants to continue to dip into the loan market to help improve and bolster his squad for the current campaign.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, he stated that it is imperative they utilise the loan market to their advantage given their financial constraints.

"We have got one of the smallest budgets as Simon [Sadler, Blackpool owner] touched upon in his recent interview. That's a fact, we are one of the smaller clubs in the league," he said. "We want to make sure we can compete with the big boys in this league and stay competitive. "If you're not able to pay some of the salaries that are certainly being earnt at this level, then what you have to do is have relationships within the game and I think we've got that. "To have that with the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool etc. gives you an opportunity to compete and stay in the arm wrestle for a number of games over the season, which is obviously going to be key for us."

Championship clubs can only have five loan players in any matchday squad and so if Appleton is to bring in more than one more loanee this summer, he will have to leave at least one player out each matchday.

A good transfer strategy…

Blackpool have had a successful window in terms of loan deals, signing highly rated youngsters from the top flight. Players like Williams and Patino have first-team experience at their respective parent clubs and so they have benefitted massively so far this summer.

It is no surprise Appleton wants to continue this strategy and use his connections to bring in young and hungry players that can help bolster his options all over the pitch and propel them up the table and improve on last season’s 16th placed finish.

It worked well for him at Lincoln City while on a limited budget, so it will be hoped he can replicate that success at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have one win and a loss under their belts so far in the 2022/23 campaign and so will be hoping to be more consistent between now and May next year. Bringing in new signings will help their chances of achieving this goal and breaking into the top half of the table and potentially towards the top six.