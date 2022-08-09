3 free agent strikers West Brom should consider with Bruce weighing up options after Dike injury

West Brom could be forced into buying a new striker this summer, with Daryl Dike having picked up another injury.

Dike has made only three appearances for West Brom since joining at the start of the year. From those appearances, the USMNT striker has played little over 100 minutes of football – all without recording a goal contribution,

He spent the second half of last season on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and now he has a thigh injury to contend with.

Speaking with Express and Star, Baggies boss Steve Bruce has admitted that he might need to find a new striker this month, and here’s three free agent attackers that West Brom should consider…

Lewis Grabban

By now, all of the best talents on the free agent market have been snapped up. But former Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban remains a prolific name without a club.

The 34-year-old left the club this summer after making 149 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 56 goals in total – he scored 12 in the Championship last season, proving he’s still got that scoring touch.

He’d be a shrewd signing for a lot of Championship clubs.

Matej Vydra

One-time Baggie Matej Vydra finds himself a free agent after leaving Burnley this summer.

The Czech spent the 2013/14 season on loan with West Brom but failed to light up the Premier League, with his sole season at The Hawthorns wedged in between two prolific Championship campaigns.

He’s obviously a proven name at this level, but he’s struggled for form in the past few seasons – he could yet have one final hurrah in him, and if he does, he’d surely make for another exciting attacking addition at West Brom this summer.

Andy Carroll

Another former West Brom man, but Andy Carroll is a bit more recent. The Englishman joined West Brom on a free transfer midway through last season and scored three times in 15 league outings.

He became a fairly favoured name among fans for his work-rate and obvious quality, though whether or not Bruce would go back for Carroll after letting him go remains to be seen.

He’s certainly an option on the free market though.