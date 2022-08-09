29-year-old Portsmouth man facing uncertain future

Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is facing an uncertain future at Fratton Park, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong summer transfer window to date. Concerns about their options at the top of the pitch have been allayed and although losing Marcus Harness to Ipswich Town is a blow, recruitment has been strong to date.

Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery’s arrivals mean Danny Cowley has a well-stocked midfield department, and one man who could end up being a casualty of that is Tunnicliffe.

A report from The News states that amid the growing numbers and strength of the midfield options at Fratton Park, former England youth international Tunnicliffe is facing an uncertain future as the end of the transfer window nears.

It comes in the local publication’s report stating departures will now be important if Cowley wants to add any more new recruits to his ranks.

Cowley previously said he has an ‘open mind’ over Tunnicliffe’s future, admitting that he is aware that the midfielder will want to play regular football.

A smart pick-up for another League One side?

If the chance to does arise for Tunnicliffe to start afresh elsewhere, League One sides should most certainly look into a swoop.

He’s seemingly down the pecking order with Portsmouth after new additions and was absent from their matchday squad against Lincoln City after an appearance off the bench vs Sheffield Wednesday. The Heywood-born ace has bags of pedigree in the Championship though and his two goals and six assists in 31 games for Portsmouth last season shows he’s still got what it takes to perform at this level.

With departures on the cards at Portsmouth after a busy summer, it remains to be seen if Tunnicliffe is among those to head for pastures new.