‘We’re in talks’ – Rowett makes exciting Millwall transfer claim following defeat at Sheffield United

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed his club are in talks with potential new signings to bring in before the deadline.

The Lions have started the Championship season inconsistently. They began with a promising win over Stoke City, but now they’ve suffered back-to-back defeats against both Cambridge United and Sheffield United.

Rowett guided Millwall to a 9th place finish last season, and an improvement this season would be expected. However, he hasn’t been given an easy task to start the season. Millwall were without some key players last time out with Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming sidelined and new signing George Honeyman missing through suspension.

Whilst there is no serious cause for concern at the moment, it is clear the Millwall team needs reinforcements and Rowett has confirmed his side are in talks with potential new arrivals. Speaking to NewsAtDen Rowett revealed:

“We want to try and strengthen the squad further. Like we said before, what we can’t do with a squad of probably 22 or 23 players is to have four or five key ones out at one time, especially when they’re all forward options.

“We won’t speed it up. We’re already looking for players and we’re in talks to see if we can strengthen the squad further.”

It sounds as if Rowett is remaining calm despite the lack of forward options available to him and he insists he won’t rush into anything for the sake of it.

A surprising advantage…

Millwall actually have an advantage over many teams this week and that is the lack of a Carabao Cup game. Following their surprise defeat last week, they now have a free week to prepare for their next league clash against Coventry City on Saturday.

The time without a game allows Rowett to spend more time on the training pitch correcting the mistakes of the past week. The Championship is a different kettle of fish this season and that maybe surprised Rowett’s side and caught them off guard to start with, but there’s no doubt with one or two more fresh faces through the door they could easily compete again.

Coventry City’s game last weekend was postponed due to issues with the pitch, so there’s a chance the Sky Blues may be rusty and Millwall will be looking to take full advantage this weekend.