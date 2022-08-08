Watford team news ahead of West Brom clash: Summer signing could make debut as Edwards confirms clean bill of health

Watford travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom in the Championship tonight.

Watford are gearing up for their second game of the Rob Edwards era, and their first away game under their new boss.

They face a West Brom side who’ve made some strong additions this summer – John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu have all joined, and all three could play a part in tonight’s game.

Watford meanwhile are looking to build on their opening day win over Sheffield United, in another Monday night game for the Hornets.

Watford team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Watford have an almost-clean bill of health. Edwards told the official club website:

“Everyone came through the [Sheffield United] game unscathed which is good. Long term we’ve got Imrân Louza who’s been missing for a while, but other than that there’s not too many changes from what was available last week.”

Elsewhere, in another bit of positive news for Watford, summer signing Mario Gaspar is available for selection and Edwards says ‘he’s ready to go’.

The Spanish right-back signed for Watford earlier this summer, leaving Villarreal after making over 400 appearances for the Spanish club.

So given the Hornets’ injury latest and their opening day win over Sheffield United, we could expect to see a largely unchanged side against West Brom tonight.

In Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, Edwards has possibly the most threatening front-three in the Championship and despite Dennis and Sarr conitnuing to be linked with moves away, Edwards will surely play them whilst he has still has them.

And with Gaspar, whether he’ll start tonight will be interesting to see – Hassane Kamara started in the right wing-back position last time out, but Gaspar has bags more experience and so he might be preferred from the start.

West Brom will pose a tough challenge tonight, and fans can catch the game live on Sky Sports from 7:30pm.