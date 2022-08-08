Watford confirm temporary departure of 2020 signing

Watford have confirmed young goalkeeper Myles Roberts has joined National League South side Welling United on a season-long loan deal.

Watford made the signing of young shot-stopper Roberts back in January 2020. He arrived from Reading after starting out his youth career with the Royals and has since been continuing his development with the Hornets.

The 20-year-old has picked up senior experience out on loan with Wingate and Finchley and Concord Rangers too, also picking up game time in the Championship side’s youth set-up.

Now, it has been confirmed the Reading-born ‘keeper has made a third loan exit of his Watford career.

As announced on the club’s official website, Roberts has completed a temporary move to National League South outfit Welling United.

The Watford talent will spend the duration of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Wings. However, the option for Roberts to return to Watford in January is included in the deal.

Kicking on away from Vicarage Road…

Roberts will be keen to enjoy a strong season with Warren Feeney’s men and it will be hoped his experience of the National League South stands him in good stead for a successful stay at Park View Road.

He managed seven clean sheets in 36 league outings while with Concord Rangers last season, though 65 goals were conceded.

Watford boss Rob Edwards has shown a knack for working with and developing young players in his managerial career, so talents like Roberts will be hopeful of catching his eye either out on loan or in the Hornets’ youth academy.

For now though, Roberts’ full focus will be on continuing his development with Welling United as he looks to kick on away from Vicarage Road.