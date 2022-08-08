Watford boss Edwards has his say on ex-Wolves comrade Jed Wallace ahead of West Brom clash tonight

Watford manager Rob Edwards has praised West Brom’s summer recruitment ahead of tonight’s Championship clash.

West Brom welcome Watford to The Hawthorns tonight. It’s a first home game of the season for West Brom and a chance for Baggies fans to see their new recruits in action.

Steve Bruce has brought in Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu so far this summer. More signings are perhaps needed for the Baggies to become a top-six side but so far, the club’s recruitment has been impressive.

Speaking to Watford’s official club website ahead of tonight’s game, Hornets boss Edwards had this to say on West Brom’s summer transfer window:

“They have recruited some very good players, Jed [Wallace] is someone I worked with at Wolves, he’s done very well at this level and I’ve admired [John] Swift from afar. We’ll respect them, because we know they’ve got good players that in the right moments can hurt us, but we know on the flip side that we’ve got some very good creative players as well.”

Edwards spent four years at Wolves between 2004 and 2008, and was a coach with the club between 2018 and 2019. He knows Wallace and he’ll surely know what threats he’ll pose his side tonight – the same goes for Swift, who scored in West Brom’s opening Championship game v Middlesbrough last week.

Watford in their opening game beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Vicarage Road. It was a convincing win for the Hornets, with Joao Pedro scoring the only goal of the game.

Edwards went on to compare the test of West Brom tonight to the one of Sheffield United last week, saying:

“They’ll have a different shape [to Sheffield United], there will be different spaces when we’re on the ball and pressing will be different. Sheffield United are a well-oiled team that have been doing something similar for the last four or five years.

“West Brom have an experienced coach and a decent amount of experienced players in this league. There are similarities between the two but the biggest thing will be the shape changes and different personnel, their threats come in different places.”

An interesting match-up…

West Brom will certainly offer a different set of challenges to Watford and it’ll be interesting to see how the Hornets handle them.

The Baggies will surely be eyeing an attacking performance, given the fact that it’s their first home game of the season, but Watford have a lot of pace in their ranks and on the counter-attack, they could really damage West Brom.

Bruce will need his creative players in Swift and Wallace to be at the top of their game tonight. He’ll also need his defenders – specifically his full-backs – to deal with the pacey likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.