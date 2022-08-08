Turkish outfit make move for out of favour Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough have received an offer from Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor for out of favour striker Uche Ikpeazu, Sky Sports has said.

Middlesbrough recruited Ugandan striker Ikpeazu last summer, recruiting him from Wycombe Wanderers after their relegation.

He made a decent start to life with Boro, managing two goals and one assist in his first three Championship outings. However, the game time dried up and he ended up joining Cardiff City on loan, netting three goals in 13 games for the Bluebirds.

The 27-year-old is down the pecking order at the Riverside and now, it has been claimed he has an offer from elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 08.08.22, 13:13), Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor have lodged an official offer to recruit the powerful striker on a permanent basis.

The club are looking to sign Ikpeazu on a free transfer despite the fact he has two years left on his contract. They have proposed the inclusion of a 20% sell-on clause in the deal and it remains to be seen how Boro respond.

A good time for a fresh start?

Ikpeazu has enjoyed success in the United Kingdom, with his strongest spells coming with Cambridge United, Hearts and Wycombe Wanderers. His physicality has been a nuisance for plenty of defences but it seems game time at Middlesbrough is unlikely.

He doesn’t figure in Chris Wilder’s plans so a summer exit seems best for all.

A move to Turkey with Konyaspor would present a new challenge for the London-born striker, who has never played outside the UK.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck though as Konyaspor await Middlesbrough’s response to their offer.