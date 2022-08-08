Swansea City’s transfer plan for midfielder revealed

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed the club are looking to send midfielder Dan Willams out on loan before the window ends.

Swansea City youngster Williams spent the second half of last season out on loan in Ireland with Dundalk.

He has spent the first half of the campaign with the Swans, managing a goal and an assist in a 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle. However, he didn’t make a Championship appearance and found most of his game time in the youth set-up before his temporary move to Ireland.

10 games yielded two assists for Williams as he impressed in the early stages of his Dundalk loan before returning to South Wales early after picking up an ankle injury.

Now, Martin has revealed the plan for another loan exit.

Speaking with Wales Online, the boss stated that Williams will be involved against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the plan is to look at a temporary move. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think we are looking for Dan to go out and play football if we can.

“You know my view on it, if they’re not playing football at 21 or 22 here, they need to be playing somewhere. We can’t stockpile here.

“At that age, the biggest benefit you can get is playing games. It needs to be at the right club and at the right level to make it worthwhile. We can’t just send our players anywhere. They do need to learn other sides of the game for sure, but it needs to be the right profile for Dan.

“We are working on that. The most important thing is we get him fit.”

Kicking on away from the club?

Williams is one of several academy talents Swansea City boast now, and Martin’s stance on loan moves for those pushing for first-team breakthroughs is a good one to see.

Sending youngsters like Williams out on temporary deals prevents them from stagnating in the academy. It gives them the chance to learn the game from other managers and experience a senior dressing room, all helping their development.

After a promising start with Dundalk, 21-year-old Williams will be keen to make another good impression should another loan transpire before the transfer window comes to a close.