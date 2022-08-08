Sunderland ready to sanction forward’s departure with League One club keen

Sunderland are said to have given Jack Diamond the green light to leave the club this month, with League One side Fleetwood Town keen.

Fleetwood Town recently lost young winger Shayden Morris to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

It leaves Scott Brown pretty light on options out wide and as per Football Insider, he is keen to bolster his ranks on the wings with a move for Sunderland academy graduate Diamond.

The report states that the Cod Army have registered their interest in signing the 22-year-old. The Black Cats are claimed to have given Diamond the green light to leave the club before the window slams shut on September 1st.

It isn’t mentioned whether a deal would be temporary or permanent. However, it seems Alex Neil doesn’t have diamond in his plans after his absence from both of the club’s Championship games so far this season.

Best for Diamond?

Versatile attacker Diamond has long been on the fringes of Sunderland’s first-team, despite notching up a decent total of 42 appearances for the club’s first-team. He has notched up two goals and six assists in that time but he has enjoyed the most success out on loan.

Two spells with Harrogate Town saw his stock rise significantly and at times, there have been calls for him to play more regularly at the Stadium of Light.

However, it seems he isn’t in Neil’s thinking for Championship football and he’s now at the age where regular football should be a must.

Diamond has proven to be a level above League Two and with Fleetwood Town in need of a winger, a move to Brown’s men could be a good fit for all.