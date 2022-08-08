‘So much more to come’ – Vincent Kompany heaps praise on Burnley new boy

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has given a glowing assessment of new signing Manuel Benson in an interview with the Burnley Express, stating ‘there is so much more to come’ from the 25-year-old.

Burnley came from a goal down to pick up a point against Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, with Josh Brownhill scoring with the Clarets’ only shot on target of the game.

Benson was introduced at half-time, replacing fellow new signing Samuel Bastien, and instantly made a difference.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, manager Kompany admitted he was excited by the winger and stated that supporters should feel the same ahead of what he can offer in the future.

“There is so much more to come,” he said.

“I know his game and it goes in two ways, one is him getting to know the team, and two is the team getting to know him.

“There were a couple of really good balls he put in that, if you have that 100% understanding, then you have people running onto it, and that wasn’t the case yet. That increases the amount of chances you create.

“And you can see the moments where he goes inside to outside and runs to the touchline, so he is an important profile of player to have, especially if you are able to pin a team back like we were in the second half.

“It was exciting for the fans and for the team in general.”

Unlike the majority of other Championship clubs, Burnley won’t feature in the Carabao Cup first round and so won’t be able to get valuable minutes in the cup competition in midweek. However, this does give Benson a full week to get up to match sharpness as he looks to force his way into the side ahead of their next league game against Hull City.

A promising prospect for Burnley…

This is hugely exciting for Burnley fans.

Given Benson has trained just twice with the first-team since sealing the switch from Royal Antwerp, he may not have been expected to have such an impact straight away. If his impressive 45-minute cameo is anything to go by, the Clarets could have a brilliant player on their hands.

To hear Kompany say that there is so much more to come is very promising and he could be the difference in getting Burnley wins this season and possibly even challenging for promotion back to the Premier League.

Benson joins a long list of new additions to the Burnley ranks and it promises to be an enticing season for Kompany’s side.

With a win and a draw under their belts so far, the game against Hull City gives them the opportunity of unleashing Benson from the off and they will want to get another three points on the board after dropping points last time out.