Sheffield United forward remains on Premier League club’s transfer radar

Sheffield United forward Jebbison announced himself on the senior stage after netting in his first Premier League start against Everton back in May 2021.

The 19-year-old hasn’t found the net for the Blades since but he has gone on to take his appearance total to 16. He also enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint on loan with Burton Albion last season, notching up nine goals in 23 games for the League One side.

His talents have seen him draw interest from Everton before, with links first emerging this time last year.

Now, a report from Football League World has said the Toffees are still interested in Jebbison.

Fresh claims of the Premier League club’s continued interest in the Sheffield United talent comes amid their prolonged struggles at the top of the pitch. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing a spell on the sidelines again after a fresh injury blow, leaving Everton’s striking options limited.

Hence, Jebbison remains on their radar this summer as Frank Lampard considers further additions.

One to hold onto?

Although Jebbison is yet to hit goalscoring form with Sheffield United, there’s no doubt that the Canadian-born striker is one to watch.

His form with Burton Albion has shown he knows where the goal is and as a product of the youth academy, he should have the backing of the home faithful behind him in his bid to make an impact at Bramall Lane.

Jebbison has a high ceiling and could yet play at a higher level in the years to come, though the Blades will be hoping he can do that in red and white.