Sheffield United forced to end hunt for new addition, admits Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United will not be able to add a new wing-back to their ranks this summer, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted.

Sheffield United have started this season with George Baldock on the right-hand side, with Jayden Bogle still a long-term absentee.

Left-sided ace Ben Osborn filled in on that side when Baldock was also absent last season but it would have been hoped that summer addition in that role could have added some more depth while Bogle continues to recover.

Now though, Heckingbottom has said that the Blades don’t have the financial means to add to the role.

Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United manager confirmed his desire to add a new wing-back amid Bogle’s absence. However, he says that “resources wise”, it can not be done anymore. Here’s what he had to say on the situation: