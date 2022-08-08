Sheffield United forced to end hunt for new addition, admits Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United will not be able to add a new wing-back to their ranks this summer, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted.
Sheffield United have started this season with George Baldock on the right-hand side, with Jayden Bogle still a long-term absentee.
Left-sided ace Ben Osborn filled in on that side when Baldock was also absent last season but it would have been hoped that summer addition in that role could have added some more depth while Bogle continues to recover.
Now though, Heckingbottom has said that the Blades don’t have the financial means to add to the role.
Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United manager confirmed his desire to add a new wing-back amid Bogle’s absence. However, he says that “resources wise”, it can not be done anymore. Here’s what he had to say on the situation:
“Ideally, I’d love to bring a wing-back in.
“Resources wise, we can’t do it.
“I always work within what that I’m given. We have brought in mostly loans and frees and are happy with what we’ve done.
“It was difficult to find someone (to step in for Bogle) anyway. I’m not going to lie to anyone about the deal. We had three or four who fitted the profile. But we aren’t able to do anything now.”
Fingers crossed…
With nobody coming in to bolster the Blades’ options on the right, the club will now be hoping that Greek international Baldock can stay fit and Bogle can avoid any obstacles on his road to recovery from a long-term injury.
Strength in depth is key when pushing for promotion from the Championship and although versatile players like Osborn will be able to fill in if needs be, a specialist wing-back has an important role to play in Heckingbottom’s side.
For now though, Baldock looks as though he will be the sole natural operator on the right as Sheffield United look to have finished their business for the summer transfer window.
Five new faces have made their way to Bramall Lane this summer. Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Reda Khadra have all joined Heckingbottom’s ranks.