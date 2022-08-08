Report shares potential update on Matt Clarke’s Brighton future amid Stoke City links

A recent report from The Argus has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke is ‘expected’ to leave on loan this summer, with Stoke City among the clubs interested.

Clarke, 25, joined Brighton from Portsmouth in 2019. But since making the switch across the south coast, he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the Seagulls.

Instead, Clarke has spent the last three seasons out on loan, spending both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns with Derby County and then spending the last with West Brom.

And a recent report from Stoke-on-Trent Live has revealed that Stoke City are among the Championship clubs keen on signing Clarke this summer, either on loan or in a permanent deal.

The Argus’ report though comes after Brighton’s squad numbers for the 2022/23 season was released, and Brian Owen writes that Clarke has been given a squad number, even though he’s ‘expected to go on loan’ this summer.

Clarke to Stoke – a likely deal?

Stoke-on-Trent Live’s report states that Stoke City are among a number of Championship clubs keen on Clarke, making it a potentially difficult pursuit for the Potters.

But two things are certain; Clarke perhaps needs to seal his permanent exit from Brighton after three-successive loan moves, and he’d be a really strong signing for Stoke City.

Michael O’Neill has added Aden Flint to his back-line this summer but with Harry Souttar still sidelined, another central option could be required.

Clarke is a commanding centre-half who impressed with both Derby and West Brom in the Championship and if Stoke City can get him in – on loan, permanently or even on loan with a view to making the deal permanent – then it would be a shrewd bit of business.