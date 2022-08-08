QPR’s top 3 performers in the win v Middlesbrough, according to WhoScored

QPR managed to hold off Middlesbrough to win 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Beale earned his first competitive win in charge of QPR, picking up all three points over Middlesbrough.

The hosts opened the scoring courtesy of a Chris Willock belter and soon piled the misery on Boro, doubling their lead through defender Jimmy Dunne. Middlesbrough looked down and out as the R’s made it three through Lyndon Dykes.

Just before half-time though, the visitors clawed one back thanks to Matt Crooks to give them a glimmer of hope before the break.

The second half was a different game altogether, some would say complacency slipped in for the R’s when Chris Wilder’s side came out all guns blazing. Boro soon halved the deficit thanks to Marcus Forss but in the last half an hour, QPR held strong and Boro couldn’t find the all-important leveller.

It was an interesting spectacle at Loftus Road and had Boro not started so slow, this one could have been a much tighter affair.

Here we look at three QPR players who performed best, via WhoScored’s ratings…

Jimmy Dunne – WhoScored rating 7.61

The Irish defender managed a goal from his only shot against Boro and he did prove to be a rock at the back. Dunne may be a little disappointed to lose his clean sheet, but he can’t let that paint over what was a terrific performance from the centre-back.

Dunne held a pass accuracy of 86.1%, making one tackle and eight clearances during Boro’s onslaught later in the game. QPR look a lot more solid when Dunne and Rob Dickie are at the top of their game and yesterday’s performance needs to be a baseline for them going forward.

Chris Willock – WhoScored rating 7.84

Willock’s goal of the month contender set QPR on their way to three points, cementing just why he’s so important for the club. A pass accuracy of 78.3% allowed him to dictate play throughout the game and the Boro backline never seemed to have Willock locked down.

He managed three dribbles, the most of any QPR player, whilst also drawing three fouls, more than any other of his teammates. If Willock can build on this momentum, he could be in for another strong campaign.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 8.74

Dykes led the line for QPR yesterday and he got a well-deserved goal directing his header passed keeper Zack Steffen.

The Scottish striker was a bit loose in his ball retention at times with a 40% pass accuracy, but he definitely made up for it in other areas. Dykes didn’t give the Boro defenders a second rest, winning six aerials. He proved to be a nuisance at the top of the pitch and will be keen to build on this display.