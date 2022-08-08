QPR dealt double injury blow with midfielder facing ‘six to eight weeks’ on the sidelines, says Beale

QPR have been dealt a fresh, double injury blow to summer signings Taylor Richards and Jake Clarke-Salter.

QPR welcomed Middlesbrough to west London on Saturday, marking Michael Beale’s first home game as R’s manager and also his first win.

His side found themselves 3-0 up within the first-half owing to goals from Chris Willock, Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes.

Boro clawed one back before the break and scored another just before the hour mark, but they couldn’t find a third to claim a share of the points.

Whilst the win is a hugely positive one for QPR, the R’s have been dealt two fresh injury blows to both Richards and Clarke-Salter.

Richards has been ruled out for the next couple of months with a thigh injury, and Beale had this to say on the midfielder’s injury status:

“We’re certainly saying he won’t play this side of the international break, so the next six to eight weeks. It’s hugely disappointing.”

Meanwhile, the club revealed that Clarke-Salter missed the Boro game ‘with a tight hamstring’, but didn’t suggest whether the injury is a serious one or not.

A growing injury list…

Three of QPR’s summer signings have picked up injuries then, with Clarke-Salter and Richards joining Tyler Roberts on the sidelines.

Clarke-Salter’s injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, but whether or not he’ll feature in tomorrow’s game v Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, or in this weekend’s game at Sunderland, remains to be seen.

Richards though is now a more long-term absentee and it’s a real blow for the midfielder, who looked to be a really keen signing for the R’s.

His absence in midfield could pave the way for someone like Stephen Duke-McKenna to come into the first-team fold, whilst Luke Amos returned to the side over the weekend to plug the midfield gap.

The R’s face Charlton Athletic at 7:45pm tomorrow night at The Valley.