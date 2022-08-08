Portsmouth defender rejects chance to join League One club

Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman has turned down a move to an unnamed League One side, it has been said by The News.

Portsmouth should be more than happy with their summer transfer business to date.

There were concerns about the delays in adding new options to their attack, but those fears have been duly allayed. Portsmouth now have Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett as options up top, arriving along with Owen Dale, Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Josh Oluwayemi and Josh Griffiths.

Following new additions though, the need for sales has now become evident.

Danny Cowley has spoken to The News about the importance of balancing out his squad and in their report, it is said that defender Freeman could be among those to move on. However, the 30-year-old is said to have turned down a move to a League One club.

The third-tier side is unnamed and it remains to be seen if further details emerge, but the out of favour defender rejected the switch.

The right time for a move?

Freeman’s versatility and experience made him a handy player to have on board last season, but game time will be at a premium this year.

The earlier mentioned new additions Swanson and Rafferty will be the go-to men at right-back and there are other options favoured ahead of him at centre-back given that it is not his natural role.

There’s no doubt that he could still be a player of great value to another League One side. As said before, his versatility and experience makes him a useful squad player and he remains a solid option, even if he’s down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

It awaits to be seen if a move comes to fruition though after already turning down one League One team.