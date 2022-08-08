Paul Heckingbottom predicts ‘someone will pay millions’ for Sheffield United ace amid impressive display

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted ‘someone will pay millions’ for Sander Berge if he can maintain his level of performance.

Berge, 24, has been with the Blades for over two and a half years now.

The Norwegian midfielder has made 68 appearances for Sheffield United, scoring nine goals and assisting six. Berge has helped the Blades in both the Premier League and the Championship and the tenacious midfielder has already hit the ground running this season, scoring in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Millwall.

Berge joined the club for around over £20million from Genk and he certainly has proven why he arrived as such a highly-touted talent.

The 24-year-old has a lot of room to grow still, but it has been said that the midfielder would be open to moving onto pastures new this summer.

Now, speaking to The Star on the Berge situation, Heckingbottom admitted he could see someone triggering his release clause or making an offer that is too good to refuse if he maintains this level of performance. He said:

“Sander was excellent and, if he performs like that every time, someone will pay millions for him – the value will either be too good to turn down or it hits a release clause.

“You want players who are in demand. It means they are doing something right because people aren’t interested in ones who aren’t.