Opinion: Bradford City should look at swoop for Peterborough United man, despite Hughes’ transfer comments

Bradford City were dealt a hefty blow when summer signing Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a double leg-break on the opening day of the season.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes stated that despite Osadebe’s injury, there wouldn’t be an immediate hunt for a new option in midfield.

The blow has left the Bantams quite light on the ground in terms of options in the middle of the park. Osadebe plays both out on the right and through the middle and that versatility could have helped him play a key role in his first season at Valley Parade.

However, despite Hughes’ caution in hunting another addition, one man Bradford City should definitely look at is Ryan Broom.

A good fit?

Peterborough United confirmed at the end of last season that Broom would be available for transfer this summer after returning from his season-long loan stay with Plymouth Argyle.

He made a decent impression at Home Park but, as it stands, the versatile ace has been unable to find a new club.

Bradford City could be a great spot for him to kick on after an underwhelming stay at London Road. He can play either out on the wing or as a central midfielder, similarly to Osadebe, and boasts plenty of experience at the level.

The Welshman previously starred in League Two with Cheltenham Town and his tally of four goals and seven assists in 48 appearances for Plymouth Argyle shows he has the ability to be a valuable player in the league above too.

Of course, it would largely come down to finances, and Hughes himself has said they won’t be rushing into the market before the window slams shut. But Broom could be a really worthwhile addition for the Bantams. His energy and dynamism was of great value to Argyle last season and his versatility could make him an important part of what will hopefully be a big season for Bradford City.