Opinion: Blackburn Rovers must swoop to sign centre-back ahead of Stoke City amid Tomasson’s recent comments

Blackburn Rovers are in need of new defenders before the window slams shut, there can be absolutely no doubt about that.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson recently stated that even amid fresh blows to Sam Barnes and Hayden Carter, the need for more options at the heart of defence has been maintained all summer long.

As it stands, Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton are the only fit senior centre-backs. 17-year-old Ash Phillips has been around the first-team and looks to have a bright future, but more central defenders are an absolute must.

Now, one man Rovers should certainly have on their list is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Matt Clarke.

The perfect move?

Clarke is down the pecking order in Graham Potter’s squad and looks poised for a loan exit. Stoke City and West Brom are among those said to be monitoring his situation, so Blackburn Rovers could have a fight on their hands if they are to join the race.

He’s been a big success in the Championship with both the Baggies and Derby County before and would add real quality to Rovers’ defence. The Lancashire outfit will surely be trusted by Brighton to take care of Clarke too given the success Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke enjoyed at Ewood Park last season.

There will be no doubts about his ability to perform at this level and with the relationship between the two clubs in mind, it could be the perfect recipe for a successful loan.

However, amid the reported interest in his services, if they are to move then Blackburn Rovers must come in soon to ensure they don’t miss out.

Defensive additions are needed and the sooner they can come in, the better. Tomasson has made a strong start to his tenure at Ewood Park and it would be a shame to lose any momentum built up because of limited options at centre-back.